Mass shooting at Brooklyn motorcycle club leaves four people injured

Brooklyn saw another mass shooting on Friday night — the borough’s second in less than a week — that left four people seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources said an unidentified suspect opened fire on the victims outside a warehouse-turned-motorcycle club at 233 Russell St. in Greenpoint at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Officers from the 94th Precinct, in responding to calls about the shooting, found four men injured at the scene.

They were a 24-year-old man shot in the left arm; a 41-year-old man who took a bullet to his head; a 32-year-old man hit in the right arm; and a 30-year-old man shot in the back.

EMS rushed the victims to Elmhurst and Bellevue Hospital, police sources said; all are expected to make a recovery.

It was the latest episode of gun violence to rock Brooklyn in recent days. Back on Aug. 27, five people were shot — one fatally — on the beach off the Coney Island boardwalk.

As of Saturday morning, police sources did not provide information about a possible motive for the Greenpoint shooting, or the circumstances leading up to the gun violence.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The unidentified suspect was seen leaving the scene inside a light-colored sedan, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the mass shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.