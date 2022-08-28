Coney Island mass shooting: Man killed, four others wounded as bullets fly on beach

Well after sunrise Sunday, police were still canvassing the Coney Island boardwalk for evidence after a mass shooting on Saturday night left a man dead and four people wounded.

Law enforcement sources said two unidentified males opened fire at about 11:57 p.m. on Aug. 27 on the beach off the Riegelmann Boardwalk near West 29th Street.

Officers from the 60th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about multiple people shot, located five victims in all wounded in the gun violence.

The most seriously wounded victim, authorities said, was a 42-year-old man shot in the back. He died after being brought to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police reported that four other people were injured in the gunfire: a 49-year-old woman shot in the right leg; a 34-year-old woman wounded in the right foot; a 46-year-old man who took a bullet to his left leg; and an unidentified man also struck in the left leg.

They were also brought to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment and listed in stable condition, law enforcement sources said.

It was the second mass shooting near the Coney Island Boardwalk this summer. Back on July 10, five people were wounded when a suspect opened fire on a beach party near the boardwalk at West 21st Street.

As for Saturday night’s deadly shooting, police have yet to figure out a possible motive for the gunfire. It’s not clear if any or all of the victims were deliberately targeted.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

