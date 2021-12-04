Graphic video shows brute attempting to rape woman in Brooklyn apartment building

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD released disturbing video Saturday morning showing the suspect behind a violent rape attempt in Brooklyn a day earlier.

Police said the attack happened at about 1:50 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 3 at an apartment building in the vicinity of Shore Parkway and 13th Street in Coney Island.

According to law enforcement sources, the creep allegedly followed the 45-year-old woman from the subway to the location, and then approached her as they walked into the lobby.

Authorities said he attempted to subdue the woman, then put his hand down her pants and dragged her out of the vestibule.

But the woman, police said, resisted the perpetrator’s attack, causing him to eventually flee the scene.

The video shows the attack in progress, preceded by footage of the perpetrator inside a nearby bodega on the morning of the assault.

Officers from the 61st Precinct responded to the incident. Cops said the victim sustained bruising and scratches on her buttocks, but refused medical attention.

As shown in the footage, the perpetrator wore a black baseball cap, a dark-colored jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.