NYC SHOOTINGS: Two people slain on Brooklyn streets

Cops are on the hunt for the killers responsible for gunning down two men in Brooklyn in separate shootings on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened in Gravesend, where a 31-year-old man was shot dead in front of the Marlboro Houses public housing complex at 29 Avenue W.

Officers from the 60th Precinct and NYPD PSA 1 found the victim at the location, unconscious and shot multiple times in the torso, at about 11:43 p.m. on Aug. 6.

EMS rushed the victim to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that detectives may be looking into possible connections between the shooting and local gang activity. The victim has a prior criminal record, including three outstanding arrest warrants for this year, and a 2014 arrest for felony assault.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police did not have a description of a possible suspect.

About two hours later, police in Brownsville found a fatally wounded 32-year-old man in front of the Ralph Avenue Rehab houses at 1196 East New York Ave. just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Officers fro the 73rd Precinct and NYPD PSA 2, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

EMS units rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, police also located an 18-year-old woman at the corner of East 98th Street and East New York Avenue, about a block west of the fatal shooting, with a bullet wound to her right arm. Police believe she was a bystander and not the intended target.

EMS brought her to Kings County Hospital, where she’s listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the Brownsville shooting, police said. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.