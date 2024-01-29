SEE IT: NYPD and FDNY square off in annual basketball game at Barclays Center

The NYPD went head-to-head with the FDNY on the basketball court Sunday inside of the Barclays Center.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD went head-to-head with the FDNY on the basketball court Sunday inside of the Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets.

The long-standing rivalry between the Big Apple’s first responders was quite literally at play on Jan. 28 as the city’s “Finest” took on the city’s “Bravest” for bragging rights, and a good cause.

“Obviously it’s a friendly rivalry on the court but off the court FDNY is our amazing partners,” NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban said. “NYPD is going to bring it home for us today.”

This friendly rivalry drew more than just members of both departments. Some 1,300 tickets were sold, and the crowd enjoyed the action on the court.

“We have quite a high win rate in all sports, we have a higher rate than the NYPD — we tend to beat them. We expect to see that today,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kanvanagh said.

A portion of proceeds from the event went to support the Police Benevolent Association Widow and Children’s Fund, a charity which helps aid families of fallen police officers.

Both the NYPD and FDNY put on a hard-fought game, with neither side wanting to give in to the other. However, only one department could earn the win.

The NYPD seized victory on Sunday over their FDNY counterparts, 65-59.