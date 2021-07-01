Off-duty police officer fires gun during dispute over fireworks in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An off-duty police officer fired his gun in the midst of a dispute over fireworks in Flatbush Wednesday evening, police say.

According to authorities, the officer was attacked by a large group of youths after confronting them over setting off fireworks on Martense Street near Rogers Avenue at about 9:40 pm on June 30.

In the midst of the assault, the officer fired one round which hit nobody, sending his alleged attackers fleeing toward Nostrand Avenue.

The officer suffered a minor cut to his hand for which he was treated at Kings County Hospital and released the same night.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The loud booms of fireworks on summer nights, a seasonal staple of New York City, became even more prevalent during the coronavirus pandemic as people looked to blow off steam and an influx of illegal fireworks saturated Brooklyn neighborhoods. The practice has led to disputes among residents of the affected areas, with some even resulting in fatal shootings.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell. This story first appeared on our sister publication brooklynpaper.com.