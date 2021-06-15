Pop-up fireworks celebration tonight at New York Harbor as COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

To celebrate COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, several New York sites will host a fireworks show Tuesday evening, including New York Harbor.

The show will kick off at 9:15 p.m. on June 15. The fireworks are meant to honor the state’s essential workers for all of the work they’ve done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 70% of New Yorkers aged 18 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With this threshold, several state-sanctioned restrictions have been lifted, making including social gathering limits, capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening, and contact information for tracing optional.

“COVID-19 has been the most trying and difficult time in our lives, but New York State is finally moving forward into the future. Vaccination rates are up and COVID numbers are down, and we’re reducing restrictions across the board,” Governor Cuomo said. “We need New Yorkers to continue getting vaccinated, and that’s why we’ve launched a variety of incentives across the state. The pandemic is on the decline, but vaccination is the key to our success and I encourage any New Yorkers who haven’t taken the shot yet to do so right away.”

In addition to the fireworks, several landmarks throughout the state will shine blue and gold in honor of the milestone, including the Empire State Building, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the One World Trade Center, the Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct, the MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station, and the Kosciuszko Bridge.