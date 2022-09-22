Queens man stabbed dead in Brooklyn apartment building

Police in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who stabbed a Queens man to death inside an apartment building on Wednesday night.

Law enforcement sources said Kyle Forde, 29, of Beach 23rd Street was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the lobby of 45 Lott Ave. in Brownsville at about 9:23 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the stabbing, found Forde with a stab wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the victim to nearby Brookdale University Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

As of Thursday morning, police sources did not provide information about a possible motive or a description of the suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.