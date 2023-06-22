Boozy outdoor festival Seltzerland to return to Brooklyn this summer

Calling all hard seltzer connoisseurs! Crack open a cold one this summer in Brooklyn at Seltzerland.

On July 22, Cannonball Productions is teaming up with Bucket Listers to bring back the Seltzerland festival, which allows patrons to sample a variety of hard seltzers and canned cocktails. First-time guests and returning fans alike will be able to celebrate all day long with an all-inclusive lineup of food, drinks and fun at this outdoor festival.

“Another season of Seltzerland, means another season of welcoming new and innovative brands,” said Cannonball Productions Founder & CEO Kate Levenstien. “We are excited to give everyone the opportunity to sample the best spiked beverages and delicious bites, while finding new favorites, enjoying great company, and an experience like no other.”

This year, Seltzerland will feature national and local brands of alcoholic beverages, including Casa Azul, BuzzBallz, Hinny Hard Seltzer, and SunnyD Cocktails. Those who come through will also experience the first-ever CANtina, presented by Good Foods, which will highlight tequila-infused drinks and delicious guacamole.

For the first time ever, guests can explore vegan options at Seltzerland’s Plantopia activation, and also brands such as Cycling Frogs Seltzers and Shimmerwood CBD Beverages. When you need to hydrate, Liquid Death water will be available to drink, and when you need a snack, Farmer Foodie has got you covered.

Throughout the day, a DJ will be spinning a live soundtrack while guests can take part in Instagrammable photo ops, play games and activities like selzer pong and cornhole, and bring home tons of complimentary swag.

There are three ways to experience Seltzerland. While General Admission grants you everything mentioned before, there are also options for Premier and Early Access, both of which give ticket holders expedited entry and an extra 30 minutes at the start of each session. Those with Premier Access tickets will receive a a full-sized can of hard seltzer, a specialty cocktail, a commemorative tasting glass, exclusive swag and more.

Seltzerland will be held at The Noble Lot at Greenpoint Terminal, located at 2 Noble St. in Brooklyn. Tickets start at $39 and are available at www.seltzerland.com.