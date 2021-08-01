Speeding motorcyclist crashes and dies on Williamsburg Bridge

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A speeding motorcyclist crashed into a car and died on the Williamsburg Bridge Saturday night, according to police reports.

The biker was driving on the Brooklyn-bound side of the East River span at high speed just before 9:40 p.m. on July 31 and tried to overtake a car driver, when he slammed into the Dodge sedan and careened into a metal pillar.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and found the motorbike rider with severe head injuries, pronouncing him dead at the scene.

The authorities have yet to release an identity for the biker.

The 31-year-old male driver was uninjured and stayed on the scene, and NYPD continues to investigate the collision.

Footage from the scene shows first responders blocking off the roadway with the victim lying on the ground draped with a white sheet, while traffic backs up on the bridge.

This marks at least the third death in 10 years on the bridge connecting the Lower East Side to Williamsburg, in addition to 74 injuries in 50 crashes, according to data from the website NYC Crash Mapper.

The deadly crash comes less than 24 hours after a speeding motorist plowed into a pedicab driver in Midtown Manhattan Friday night, killing the pedal pusher and injuring the three tourists he had in tow.

Cops arrested a Connecticut man and charged him with vehicular manslaughter for that incident.