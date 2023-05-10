Subway slasher sought for attack aboard southbound 3 train in Brooklyn

Cops are seeking the assailant they say slashed a straphanger aboard a southbound 3 train Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, at around 3:08 p.m. on May 6, a 34-year-old man riding the train near the Van Siclen Avenue station in Brooklyn was approached by an unknown individual. The individual allegedly engaged the victim in conversation before slashing him multiple times about the hands, face, arm and head, causing heavy bleeding.

The perpetrator fled out of the subway car and out of the nearest train station after the slashing.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was treated and admitted for his injuries.

Police say they’re looking for a man with a beard and glasses, who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, shorts and a purple baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.