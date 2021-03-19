Ghoulish thief used dead man's plastic to go on Brooklyn shopping spree: cops | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops in Brooklyn are looking for an advantageous thief who apparently lifted a dead man’s credit cards and used them to make purchases two days after his death.

Law enforcement sources said Joseph Moore, 57, of 32nd Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens was found dead at about 7:56 a.m. on March 9 in the area of Linden Boulevard and Linwood Street in East New York.

But over the next two days, police sources said, the unidentified thief — who somehow had gotten hold of Moore’s credit cards — used them to go on a posthumous shopping spree.

At about 7:26 p.m. on March 10, law enforcement sources reported, the ghoulish crook bought a cellphone for $108.87 with the dead man’s plastic from Moshin Digital at 1091 Liberty Ave. in East New York.

On the morning of March 11, authorities said, the thief bought a combined $77 in clothing with Moore’s cards from Brooklyn Caps at 1113 Liberty Ave.

As for Moore, police are waiting for the Medical Examiner’s report to determine the cause of his death. Officers from the 75th Precinct had found him the morning of March 9 lying face up on the sidewalk, unconscious and unresponsive, with no apparent signs of trauma.

For now, the NYPD is investigating the fraudulent transactions made with Moore’s credit cards as a grand larceny. On March 18, police released a surveillance camera image of the thief, taken from inside Moshin Digital on March 10.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.