Man, teenage girl critically injured in triple Brooklyn shooting: cops

Two people, including a 16-year-old girl, are fighting for their lives after they were seriously wounded in a triple Brooklyn shooting early on Sunday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said three victims, in all, were injured in the gunfire that erupted at about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 near the corner of Drew Street and Linden Boulevard in City Line.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a call about the incident, found a 35-year-old man shot multiple times about the body, along with the 16-year-old girl shot in the back of her head. They also located a 17-year-old girl who had suffered a graze wound to her face, police sources said.

All three were riding in a Hyundai sedan that crashed into a parked vehicle after the unidentified suspect opened fire on them. Police were still examining the bullet-ridden vehicle well after dawn Sunday.

EMS rushed the three victims to Brookdale University Hospital. The 35-year-old man and 16-year-old girl are listed in critical condition, authorities said. The 17-year-old girl’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police did not yet have a detailed description of the shooter. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the triple shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.