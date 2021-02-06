Detectives in Brooklyn cuff California man for fatal shooting at gas station | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A California resident accused of gunning down a New Jersey man at a Brooklyn gas station last April has been brought back to New York to face murder charges, police announced Saturday.

Dashawn Garland, 28, of Inglewood, California was extradited from the Golden State and brought in to the 75th Precinct stationhouse in Brooklyn on Feb. 5 for his alleged role in the April 19, 2020 killing of Michael Ingram, 33, of East Orange, New Jersey.

Ingram was fatally shot multiple times in the arm and torso during an alleged exchange with Garland at the BP gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue near Linden Boulevard in East New York at about 8:53 a.m. on April 19, 2020. The victim later died at Brookdale University Hospital.

The motive for the shooting, and Garland’s connection to Ingram, were not disclosed by police sources.

Sources familiar with the investigation said a witness to the shooting had positively identified Garland out of a photo lineup as the murder back on June 15, 2020. During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Garland had relocated to California.

The Kings County District Attorney’s office secured a grand jury indictment against Garland in January, according to police sources. Garland was subsequently arrested in Inglewood on Jan. 29 and held at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office before being extradited back to New York.

Members of the 75th Precinct Detective Squad and the Kings County DA brought Garland back to Brooklyn on Feb. 5 for prosecution.