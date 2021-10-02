Teen girl fights for life, alleged gang member dead in separate Brooklyn shootings

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A pair of separate shootings in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon left a 16-year-old girl clinging to life, and an alleged gang member dead, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the girl was gunned down inside the Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park within the Gowanus Houses, near the corner of Wyckoff and Hoyt Streets, at about 3:04 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Officers from the 84th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the girl shot in the head. EMS rushed her to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police are continuing to piece together the circumstances leading up to the shooting, including a possible motive and a description of the shooter.

At this time, however, authorities do not believe the girl — who had been riding her bike when shots rang out — was the intended target.

Nearly two hours later, cops responded to the fatal shooting of an alleged gang member in the lobby of the Sunset Park apartment building where he lived.

Cops said Jorge Sanango, 21, took a fatal bullet to his chest inside 557 46th St. at about 4:53 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Sources familiar with the investigation noted it was the second time he had been shot there in more than three months; he had been wounded in a June 11 shooting, but survived.

This time, however, the wound proved fatal — as Sanango died from his injuries at Lutheran Hospital, police noted.

Law enforcement sources did not have information on a possible motive for the Oct. 1 shooting, or a description of the suspect.

No arrests have been made in connection with either of Friday’s shootings, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.