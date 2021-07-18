Caring for a village: VillageCareMAX opens storefront in Sunset Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

VillagecareMAX opened its newest location in Brooklyn on Thursday in a grand fashion.

VillagecareMAX lives up to its name by primarily caring for an elderly clientele, assisting patrons—many of whom suffer from vulnerable ailments—with information and the enrollment process regarding Medicare, Medicaid, and those who need long-term care services.

President & Chief Executive Officer Emma DeVito believes that seniors need a one-on-one, in-person experience, which inspired the newest location brought to the Sunset Park community.

The sight of bobbing balloons dancing in the early morning heat and the fresh aroma of several bouquets of flowers wafted in the air as the entrance to 6120 7th Ave. was decorated for the monumental opening. The doors had been open for less than one hour when leagues of residents rushed inside to speak with staff.

“We have been trying to come to this community for quite a bit. The pandemic slowed things down, and this is a key community for us. We are very focused on seniors, and we want to bring services and access to care here. I think after the pandemic, having the opportunity to show that we are getting back to normal, things start picking up again. We are here and we are just really, really excited,” DeVito told amNewYork Metro.

For over 40 years, VillageCare has been reaching out to New Yorkers with chronic health issues or those who are in need of rehabilitative services with managed care. DeVito shared that the organization has served close to 17,000 individuals, and in 2019 alone aided a total of 24,056 people throughout New York City.

“Our job is to really to ensure that people have access to care as well as care coordination. We work with partners throughout the communities, doctors, hospitals, and other providers to ensure that those services are coordinated, and we are offering the best quality care,” DeVito said.

VillageCareMAX continues to redefine wellness by providing more in-person access to underserved and vulnerable communities, and its Sunset Park location will afford many individuals, especially older adults with self-directed and interactive care — empowering them to continue living from home independently — while also supporting a healthier and more active lifestyle.

The celebratory occasion included free food and dessert for visitors and culminated with a ribbon cutting and traditional Chinese dragon dancers. But above all the fanfare, DeVito said she is most excited for the ability to enable seniors to maintain their independence

“It’s a great feeling, especially when I see that people are able to stay in their homes, which is really important, and with the pandemic we saw that people really wanted to stay at home and have their friends and family around them. I think this is a great opportunity to know that you know you are helping people to live their lives in the way that they want it to be,” DeVito said.

During the pandemic, VillageCareMAX provided virtual and remote care to their clients — and when it was safe enough opened for appointments while following CDC guidelines. Additionally, the launch of the Sunset Park storefront will allow seniors to interact with others — loneliness was another plight induced by the pandemic — as well as continue providing remote services via telehealth.

DeVito believes that remote healthcare has created an innovative approach to maintaining contact with individuals, emphasizing that this virtual checkup is just an added feature and that nothing can take away from in-person care.

“We feel that if there is a need, we are really going to try to fulfill that void as best we can,” DeVito added.