Popular shoe brand Ugg opens first ‘Feel House’ in Williamsburg

Williamsburg is now the new home to the latest “Feel House” experience by the shoe brand Ugg.

Feel House is a multi-sensory community space that hopes to create a safe space for temporary relaxation and self-expression for all.

The space’s entrance is through a unique sensory tunnel, immersing the consumer into the world of refuge. Curator and artist Kimberly Drew recruited local artists around the concept of “feeling”. Shawna X created work using AI, traditional and digital mediums to illustrate sifting through complexity to find truth and healing. Grace Miceli’s work features a comic that shows her becoming vulnerable and exploring her inner thoughts. Alicia Mersy made a sofa covered with affirmations in partnership with Furniture Abu Akram of Brooklyn. All three artist’s pieces will be available to see until Jan. 2023.

“UGG has always been an emotional brand because of the way it makes you feel,” said Anne Spangenberg, President of UGG® & Koolaburra by UGG® at Deckers Brands. “Through sensorial and interactive environments, our Feel House space is meant to strengthen the bond we have with our consumer.”

Consumers will have a space to reset and recharge through lighting installations and special audio— offering mindfulness and a sense of calm. This location features a distinct scent in partnership with Olfactory NYC, smelling like dry leather, a sea breeze and apricot with a hint of salt. The space also has an interactive wall, where people can demonstrate their inner feelings and thoughts through words and art.

In addition to the experiences and atmosphere, Feel House will also have Uggs sold. Books available include the classic boot franchise— Classic Ultra Mini, Classic Micro Mini, Classic Short II and Classic Mini II. These boots are also for sale with a new platform outsole option, which has been popular with models Gigi and Bella Hadid. The Butte and Adirondack winter boots will also be stocked in preparation for the coming cold weather.

“Feel House is dedicated to memorable store experiences that put the consumer first,” said Gerard Marceda, Sr. Director of Retail for North America. “We are proud to open the first Feel House pop-up in Brooklyn, New York and serve a new community.”

Ugg is partnering with two nonprofits as a part of the Feel House initiative, both of which focus on mental health. Sad Girls Club works on ending the stigma of mental health for Gen Z and Millennial girls, women and femmes of color. The founder of Sad Girls Club and filmmaker, Elyse Fox will be co-hosting an event with Ugg on Nov. 17. The other nonprofit is PFLAG, which focuses on making the world more equitable for LGBTQ+ individuals. Both organizations will receive $50,000.

The official retail opening for the space is on Oct. 28. For more information and upcoming updates on Feel House and Ugg, visit ugg.com.