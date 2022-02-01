Woman dies of injuries after being struck by driver while crossing a Brooklyn street

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A woman died of her injuries she was hit by a driver while crossing a Brooklyn street on Tuesday morning.

According to police, at just after 7 a.m. on Feb. 1 a 64-year-old woman was crossing East 17th Street at Foster Avenue when she was struck by a driver in a gray sedan that was turning right onto East 17th Street. The victim was in the crosswalk when she was hit.

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver, a 57-year-old woman, remained at the scene following the incident. No criminality is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.