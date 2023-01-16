Two women sought for shooting Brooklyn senior during apparent robbery at home: cops

A Brooklyn senior is recovering after being shot in the chest during an apparent robbery at his home Sunday evening, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the 71-year-old man was attacked at his residence on the 200 block of East 48th Street in East Flatbush at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 15.

According to police sources, two female suspects knocked on the front door and, when the victim answered it, asked him for money. Police reported that the victim apparently did not know the women.

When the man told them that he had no money to give, sources familiar with the case said, the conversation grew tense. The argument then ended with violence, cops reported, when one of the female suspects pulled out a firearm and fired a shot, striking the senior man in the chest.

After wounding the man, law enforcement sources said, the suspects ran from the residence, hopped into a nearby black sedan and took off northbound on East 48th Street toward Clarkson Avenue.

Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the wounded man to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police sources said one of the women wore a black sweatshirt and red sweatpants, while the other wore a beige sweatshirt and blue pants.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.