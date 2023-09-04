Security camera footage of the suspect, cops say, robbed a woman near Central Park over the weekend.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are looking to identify the man they say robbed a woman at knifepoint near Central Park over the weekend.

A 28-year-old woman was standing near Central Part West and West 81st Street at around 5:38 a.m. on Sept. 2 when, authorities say, she was approached by an unknown man. The suspect then allegedly displayed a box cutter and forcibly remove the woman’s cell phone before fleeing into the sprawling park on foot to parts unknown.

The woman did not sustain any injuries as a result of the hold-up.

Security camera footage obtained from a nearby subway stop shows the suspect wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, black bag and green shorts.

Reports of robbery are down slightly in Manhattan’s 20th Precinct, where Saturday’s incident took place, according to Police Department data. As of Aug. 27, when the most recent data is available, there were 60 reported robberies in the area — down almost 25% from the 79 reported during the same time last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.