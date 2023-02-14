ConEd customers installed a record 9,600 solar energy projects in 2022, utility says

In 2022, Consolidated Edison (ConEd) customers installed a record number of solar arrays on the rooftops of their businesses and homes, according to the energy giant.

Over 9,600 solar projects were completed throughout Westchester County and the five boroughs of New York City, ConEd announced this week. These projects have the capacity to produce 89 megawatts of clean electricity, with one megawatt equal to one million watts.

Queens customers led the region in solar installations with more than 3,500 projects completed, such as the installation of solar panels. Brooklyn was not far behind with just over 2,000 solar projects completed. Westchester County led the region in the amount of capacity installed with nearly 30 megawatts of clean energy capable of being produced.

With 2022’s solar additions, ConEd customers in Greater New York have completed more than 52,000 solar projects with the capacity to produce almost 490 megawatts of clean energy — a change-maker for a cleaner future, utility heads said.

“Our customers recognize the unique opportunity New Yorkers have to lead in reducing carbon emissions, stymieing climate change and ensuring that the planet remains sustainable for future generations,” said Gregory Elcock, Con Edison’s vice president of Energy Efficiency and Distributed Resource Integration.

ConEd and its customers also made strides toward a cleaner future using other clean energy technologies in 2022. Building owners installed more than 11,500 air-source heat pumps and 130 geothermal systems with the help of ConEd’s Clean Heat program. These technologies regulate temperature without burning natural gasses and oils or other fossil fuels.

The company also spurred the installation of close to 2,400 electric vehicle charging plugs through its PowerReady program. The program provides incentives for the installation of Level 2 plugs and direct current fast chargers.

Additionally, ConEd customers installed over 170 battery systems, each being able to hold 6.3 megawatts of energy.

The increase in clean energy technologies and solar energy installations contributes to ConEd’s Clean Energy Commitment, which states the company’s goal to create a grid that can provide 100% clean energy within the next 20-30 years. The company’s Clean Energy Update, which is updated every quarter, keeps track of this progress.

“Our Clean Energy Update is a valuable resource for customers, policy makers and others who want to track our progress in lowering emissions and helping New York City and State meet their environmental goals,” Elcock said.

ConEd urges its customers to consider whether solar energy is right for them to join in the journey to a cleaner future.