Cops cuff man who stabbed Upper East Side bank guard

Police booked the man whom they believed brutally stabbed an Upper East Side bank security guard on Friday morning.

Jorge Santiago, 34, was apprehended overnight in the Bronx after he left a Chase bank security fighting for his life on July 15, according to police.

Santiago reportedly became furious with bank staff during a visit at 9 a.m. on July 15 to the branch at 244 East 86th St. He apparently arrived early and demanded to be served before the branch officially opened.

A private security guard asked Santiago to return during open hours at 10 a.m. Authorities said the pair engaged in a verbal dispute that ended with Santiago allegedly stabbing the watchman in the neck before fleeing.

Blood was left drenching the building’s entrance way as the victim was observed being dramatically whisked away on a stretcher while receiving chest compressions.

The victim was taken NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center where he was upgraded from critical to stable condition after undergoing surgery.

When Santiago was collared after midnight, he allegedly was carrying two knives, sources said, although it has not been confirmed if either were used in the bloody attack.

Santiago was charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. He remained silent as he was led out of the 19th Precinct in cuffs Saturday evening.