The NYPD is looking for a crook who robbed a Stuyvesant Town bank on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, at 3:03 p.m. on Sept. 23 an unknown man entered a Chase Bank, located at 255 1st Avenue. The suspect passed a note to the bank teller, which demanded money.
The teller complied and the suspect took off with $1,000 in cash. No one was injured as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).