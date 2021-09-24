Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a crook who robbed a Stuyvesant Town bank on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at 3:03 p.m. on Sept. 23 an unknown man entered a Chase Bank, located at 255 1st Avenue. The suspect passed a note to the bank teller, which demanded money.

The teller complied and the suspect took off with $1,000 in cash. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.