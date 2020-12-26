COVID-19 in New York: Another 122 dead on Christmas, but 51,000 now vaccinated in city | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York state’s COVID-19 death toll crept further toward the 30,000 mark on Friday, with another 122 residents dying of the illness on Christmas Day.

Governor Andrew Cuomo that 10,806 new COVID-19 cases were detected out of 201,442 test results reported on Dec. 25. The state’s positivity rate is up to 5.36%, yet there seemed to be some good news with regard to hospitalizations.

Approximately 6,884 people were hospitalized on Friday with COVID-19, which is down 66 from the total reported on Dec. 24. Discharges from the hospital, however, surged, by 806. To date, 99,156 New Yorkers who were hospitalized with COVID-19 since the crisis began on March 1 were discharged.

“We will ultimately be victorious in the battle with COVID-19, but New Yorkers have a long journey ahead. The holiday season is a time to celebrate and reflect, but it brings the potential for increased spread if we let our guard down. It’s vital that New Yorkers celebrate smart, wash their hands, wear masks and socially distance this holiday season,” Cuomo said. “New York State is testing more people and making sure hospitals have enough capacity. We’re vaccinating New Yorkers as fast as possible, but getting to the levels of immunity we need is a long-term effort.”

In New York City, 2,384 people were in the hospital on Christmas Day battling COVID-19; approximately 29% of the city’s hospital beds remain available, according to the state Health Department.

The city’s overall positivity rate on Dec. 25 was 4.46%, with Staten Island still having the highest overall rate of the five boroughs (5.67%). That’s followed by the Bronx (5.39%), Queens (5.37%), Brooklyn (4.66%) and Manhattan (2.64%).

Thirty-five of the 122 New York state residents who succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday hailed from the city: 12 from Brooklyn, eight from Queens, six from Staten Island, five from the Bronx and four from Manhattan.

Their deaths come as two versions of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered around the country. Mayor Bill de Blasio reported Saturday that more than 50,000 healthcare workers, nursing home staff and residents, EMTs and other essential workers in New York City have already received the first doses.

“Here’s a real gift for your holiday weekend: 51,880 New Yorkers have now been vaccinated against #COVID19,” de Blasio tweeted. “We have a long road ahead, but we’re on our way to the end of this crisis.”