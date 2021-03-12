Mysterious double-shooting on Harlem street leaves man dead, another injured | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men, killing one of them, on a Harlem street Thursday night.

Cops said the double shooting happened at about 9:46 p.m. on March 11 in the vicinity of West 138th Street and Lenox Avenue.

Police sources said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, at this point in the investigation.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to the location after being alerted to the shooting; upon arrival, they were directed to Harlem Hospital, where both victims had been brought via private transportation.

After arriving at Harlem Hospital, police learned that one of the victims, a man of an unknown age, died at the medical center after suffering a gunshot wound to his chest. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police said the second victim, a 25-year-old man, underwent treatment at Harlem Hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg, and is expected to survive.

At this point, police have not yet established a description of the shooter. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.