Cops seek brute for forceful robbery on Grand Central subway platform

Cops are still looking for the forceful brute who pushed a teen down a subway stairwell before swiping his headphones and money in the Grand Central Station station late last month.

According to police, at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 20, the unknown thief approached a 16-year-old on a stairwell near the 7 train platform inside the 42nd Street-Grand Central station and shoved him from behind. While the victim was recovering from the fall, the perp allegedly snatched his headphones and approximately $80 in cash.

The suspect fled on foot onto a 7 train headed toward Hudson Yards, cops said.

The victim refused medical attention, but authorities are still seeking the robber.

Security camera footage released Wednesday, Feb. 8 depicts a potential suspect, who was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt under a black vest, green pants, a black backpack and what appears to be a navy blue trapper hat.

Citywide, reports of robbery are up slightly year-to-date, according to Police Department data. As of Feb. 5, when the most recent data is available, there were 1,525 robberies reported across the five boroughs — up 6 percent from 1,435 during the same time frame last year.

