Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Man, 24, shot in head on Coney Island street corner: cops

By Posted on
_DSC2120
A cone marks an evidence marker after a man was shot in the head outside of Brooklyn’s Carey Gardens House on Saturday night.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head on a Brooklyn street Saturday night.

According to authorities, the victim — a 24-year-old man — was shot in the head just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 16, near the Carey Garden Houses at Surf Avenue and West 22nd Street in Coney Island.

EMS rushed the man to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where he was listed in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Officers from the 60th Precinct investigate a shooting at the Carey Garden Houses near West 22nd Street and Surf Avenue on Sat, Sept, 16.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Cops talk to a woman at the scene.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Reported shootings are down significantly this year in Brooklyn’s 60th Precinct, where Saturday’s shooting occurred, according to Police Department data. As of Sept. 10, when the most recent data is available, there were just three reported shootings in the precinct — down 81% from 16 reported shootings in the area during the same time last year.

Meanwhile, reported murders have doubled in the area year-to-date, according to NYPD data, with four reported homicides this year — up from two during the same time in 2022.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC