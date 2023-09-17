Man, 24, shot in head on Coney Island street corner: cops

A cone marks an evidence marker after a man was shot in the head outside of Brooklyn’s Carey Gardens House on Saturday night.

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head on a Brooklyn street Saturday night.

According to authorities, the victim — a 24-year-old man — was shot in the head just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 16, near the Carey Garden Houses at Surf Avenue and West 22nd Street in Coney Island.

EMS rushed the man to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where he was listed in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Reported shootings are down significantly this year in Brooklyn’s 60th Precinct, where Saturday’s shooting occurred, according to Police Department data. As of Sept. 10, when the most recent data is available, there were just three reported shootings in the precinct — down 81% from 16 reported shootings in the area during the same time last year.

Meanwhile, reported murders have doubled in the area year-to-date, according to NYPD data, with four reported homicides this year — up from two during the same time in 2022.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell