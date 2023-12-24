Man stabbed in bustling Times Square subway station passageway: cops

Two men were cuffed on Saturday night after a commuter was stabbed in the Times Square subway station, authorities said.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two men were cuffed for questioning on Saturday night after a commuter was stabbed in the Times Square subway station, authorities said.

Police said the victim, a 23-year-old man, was stabbed in torso inside the long subterranean passage between 7th and 8th Avenues at about 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Hours after the attack, discarded medical debris remained on the scene — serving as a reminder of the violent assault in one of the city’s busiest transit hubs.

According to police sources, the victim was left lying in the corridor until first responders were able to locate him. Placing an oxygen mask on his face and lifting him onto a stretcher, he was carried to the 8th Avenue exit where he was placed into an awaiting ambulance and rushed to Bellevue Hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition.

The motive for the attack remains unknown and under investigation, police said.

Police could be seen scouring both the Times Square and surrounding station for the perpetrators.

Two men in their twenties were later taken into custody for questioning; as of early Sunday morning, charges against them were pending the results of the ongoing investigation.