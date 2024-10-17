Alessa brings la dolce vita to Midtown, with a dash of New York swagger

Alessa is the kind of place where you can indulge in the charm of la dolce vita—with a New York twist, of course.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

When Alessa Cucina e Bar opened in The Penn District on Sept. 20, it brought more than just another Italian restaurant to Midtown — it delivered a fresh take on Italian dining that’s equal parts elegance and fun.

The latest venture from Thomas Murphy of 212 Hospitality Group (of Juniper Bar and Bourbon & Branch fame), Alessa is the kind of place where you can indulge in the charm of la dolce vita—with a New York twist, of course.

In the kitchen, Chef Denevin Miranda, a Food Network Chopped Champion, crafted a menu that took Italian classics and elevated them with a contemporary flair. Housemade pizzas—baked in an imported Italian oven, no less—were crispy perfection, while Miranda’s inventive touch showed up in unexpected bites like Italian Caviar Bumps (yes, that’s real).

His Squid Ink Linguine with Lobster quickly became a crowd favorite, offering a bold, decadent dish made for two that was both indulgent and beautifully balanced. With a focus on sustainability, Miranda’s menu managed to feel luxurious without being over the top—think fine dining with a conscience.

Astonishingly, the food is just the beginning. Damiano Corren, Alessa’s Beverage Director and mixology genius, designed a cocktail program that’s as sophisticated as it is fun. Whether you were sipping on the zesty Dolce Vita with tequila and prickly pear or the ultra-refined Costiera Negroni, every drink was an experience in itself. Corren’s past at famed spots like Employees Only showed in his precise attention to detail, and his wine list—with a spotlight on Italian vintages—was just as impressive.

The ambiance at Alessa struck the perfect balance: upscale enough for a power lunch, relaxed enough for a cozy dinner. Whether you’re feasting on Spicy Salami Pizza with Calabrian chili or indulging in the Bronzino with Spinach and Salsa Verde, the space felt like a little piece of Italy tucked away in the middle of Midtown’s hustle. General Manager Gerald Monokrousos and his team kept service smooth and warm, ensuring every guest felt like they were in on something special without the pretense.

Alessa quickly became a go-to spot for both Italian food purists and those looking for a contemporary spin on the classics. With its blend of luxury, comfort, and just the right amount of swagger, Alessa isn’t just another restaurant — it’s a taste of Italian style, right in the heart of Manhattan.

Alessa Cucina e Bar, 237 West 35th St., Suite B., Midtown. 929-532-2552. alessanyc.com. Open Mondays-Saturdays, 3 p.m.-midnight, closed Sundays.