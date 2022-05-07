Burglars steal 400 bullet-proof vests from Ukrainian nonprofit in East Village

Police need the public’s help in finding a group of brazen burglars who stole 400 donated bullet-proof vests from an East Village nonprofit with ties to Ukraine.

On Friday, the NYPD released pictures of the suspects sought for the March 15 break-in at the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, located at 203 2nd Ave.

The organization has been collecting relief supplies and other support for the people of Ukraine in their ongoing battle against Russia. According to police sources, the NYC Sheriff’s office offered its support by donating the bullet-proof vests, which tend to go for around $350 a piece.

But at around 2 p.m. on March 15, authorities said, the burglars forced open a door to the nonprofit, and got inside.

Police reported that the thieves located the bullet-proof vests, and hauled them out of the location inside black garbage bags.

Authorities said the suspects loaded the vests into three different vehicles, including a white van. During a subsequent investigation, police determined that all three vehicles later traveled into Brooklyn.

The incident was later reported to the 9th Precinct.

The suspects and one of the vehicles involved in the break-in are shown below:

Anyone with information regarding the burglary can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.