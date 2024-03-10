‘Bring them back home’: Thousands march around Central Park demanding safe return of all Israeli hostages

Gathering at the Naumburg Bandshell, a sea of humanity clasping Israeli flags looked upon speakers who once again railed for the remaining hostages held by Hamas to be “brought home.”

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A sea of humanity clutching Israeli flags gathered in Central Park Sunday to demand the safe return of all remaining hostages being held by the terrorist group Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks.

Gathering at the Naumburg Bandshell, the participants looked upon speakers who once again railed for the remaining hostages held by Hamas to be “brought home.” Among those speakers was a former hostage who had been freed following weeks of captivity, who told her harrowing story while calling for the freedom of her comrades in marking more than 150 days since they were taken hostage.

Karen Munder stood among them, she was taken by Hamas on that day along with her son, and while they got out, she says her father, Abraham Munder, still remains.

“I was kidnapped from the safe room in my parents’ house in kibbutz,” Munder said, telling a stunned crowd that her brother was killed in the same house they were abducted from. “After 49 days we were released from this hell but my father — 79-years-old — is still there. We were held in a tiny room inside a hospital.”

Recounting the terrifying tale, the large assembly joined with her chanting “Bring them home!”

Rabbi Yosie Levine of the Jewish Center also joined the rally, and questioned how could anyone experience joy and happiness to celebrate the upcoming holiday Purim while there are those still being held hostage after 150 days.

“We are supposed to be celebrating, we are supposed to be filled with joy. How can we celebrate, how can we be filled with joy as long as our hostages are not back home. Exactly two weeks from today we would be celebrating Purim,” Rabbi Levine said.

Following the rally, the crowd of hundreds, led by the hostages’ families, marched around Central Park, making their voices to all who would listen that it’s time for the hostages to return home.