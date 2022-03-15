Cops cuff alleged attacker in East Harlem McDonald’s stabbing

The suspect behind the vicious stabbing of a McDonald’s employee in East Harlem last week turned himself into police on Monday night, law enforcements sources said.

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings, 28, allegedly knifed the 31-year-old worker during a dispute at the fast food joint, located at 2142 3rd Ave., early on the morning of March 9.

Days after the NYPD disseminated the suspect’s image, Dunn-Jennings walked into the 75th Precinct stationhouse in Brooklyn and surrendered, sources familiar with the case said. He was then transported to the 25th Precinct and later booked on attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that Dunn-Jennings allegedly got into a verbal argument with several McDonald’s employees at about 12:40 a.m. on March 9.

According to sources familiar with the case, the 31-year-old male victim was working in the kitchen area of the McDonald’s when he spotted Dunn allegedly threatening workers with a box cutter, and ran up to the front to intervene.

For his trouble, cops said, Dunn allegedly stabbed the employee in the back and slashed his face.

Following the bloody assault, authorities said, Dunn allegedly fled the scene on foot heading westbound on East 117th Street toward Lexington Avenue.

Officers from the 25th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital in critical condition, but he appeared to be improving as of Saturday morning, sources familiar with the case said.