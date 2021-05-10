NYC SHOOTINGS: Man killed in Queens ambush, Harlem resident shot in apartment doorway

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Queens are searching for two suspects who ambushed and shot a 33-year-old man to death on Monday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was attacked while sitting in a car with a female companion at the corner of 12th Street and 40th Avenue in Long Island City just after midnight on May 10.

According to police, two perpetrators walked up to the vehicle and began firing at the victim, who sat in the front passenger seat, striking him multiple times in the chest.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the female driver then sped away from the scene to the intersection of Vernon Boulevard and 41st Avenue, where she flagged down officers from the 114th Precinct for assistance.

Responding EMS units rushed the victim to Cornell Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was known to the department, with a prior criminal history related to gang activity. He had also survived a previous shooting back in 2019.

It’s unknown, at this point, whether his criminal background was connected in any way to his murder, police sources said.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Meanwhile, police in Harlem are looking for the perpetrator who shot a 49-year-old man at the front door of his apartment during an argument Sunday night.

Cops said the assault happened at about 7:45 p.m. on May 9 on the fourth-floor of a building within the Wagner Houses public housing complex at 505 East 120th St.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim had opened the door to his residence and become engaged in a dispute there with the perpetrator. The words turned bloody, cops said, when the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim in the lower back.

After firing the shot, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police noted.

Officers from NYPD PSA 5 and the 25th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.