Queens mother booked for murder of twin infants in her apartment

The mother of twin infants found dead in their Queens apartment on Thursday has been charged for their murder, police reported.

Danezja Kilpatrick, 23, had been taken into custody moments after police made the horrific discovery on April 22 at her apartment in the Woodside Houses at 31-76 51st St. in Woodside.

Kilpatrick now faces first- and second-degree murder charges, along with additional counts of criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child, for allegedly killing her 46-day-old babies, Dakota and Dallis Bentley.

Officers from NYPD PSA 9, in responding to Kilpatrick’s apartment on an emergency wellness check, found Dallis stabbed inside his crib. Dakota’s unconscious body was found moments later under a sink; law enforcement sources said there were no physical signs of trauma.

Both children were pronounced dead by responding EMS units. Their bodies were transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the causes of their deaths.

Police recovered a knife that Kilpatrick allegedly used in Dallis’ murder from the scene.

According to Barrere, one of the mother’s relatives called 911 on Thursday out of concern for her children. He did not go into details as to what prompted such concern.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the mother does not have a prior criminal record. The status of the infants’ father remains unknown at this time.

Law enforcement sources indicated Kilpatrick could be arraigned in Queens Criminal Court either later tonight or Saturday.