E-biker dies in Washington Heights collision with tractor-trailer driver

An electric bike rider was killed Saturday after colliding with a double-parked tractor-trailer in Washington Heights.

Police say the e-cyclist, Jose Luis Zamora Rodriguez, 38, of Mount Eden in the Bronx, was riding eastbound on West 181st Street just before 4 a.m. on June 1` when he crashed into the rear lift gate of a double-parked tractor-trailer, near the intersection with Fort Washington Avenue.

Zamora Rodriguez was taken to Harlem Hospital but could not be saved. He is the 10th cyclist to lose their life on New York City streets this year.

So far this year, 92 people have died in collisions on New York streets, which is one more than at the same time last year, according to NYPD statistics.