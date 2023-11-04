Bigoted bullies in Greenwich Village hurl debris, shout antisemitic remarks at man: NYPD

The four suspects behind an antisemitic bullying incident in Greenwich Village on Oct. 27, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Four bigoted bullies in Greenwich Village who hurled debris and antisemitic remarks at a man last month remain at large, police reported.

The Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the incident of aggravated harassment which occurred at 4:50 p.m. on Oct. 27 in front of a Wendy’s restaurant located at 20 East 14th St., just down the block from Union Square.

According to law enforcement sources, the four brutes targeted a 22-year-old man walking in front of the eatery. They approached him from behind and threw various objects at him, striking him in the face and the back of the neck.

Afterward, police said, the group uttered antisemitic remarks at the man, then fled on foot westbound along 14th Street.

The incident was reported to the 6th Precinct. The man did not suffer any physical injuries.

Antisemitism has spiked across the city and world since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas upon Israel, and the conflict that resulted. The Anti-Defamation League said it has tracked 312 antisemitic hate crimes across America between Oct. 7-23 alone; during the same period in 2022, just 64 such incidents occurred.

As for the Greenwich Village incident, police described the suspects as males with light complexions, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. One of them wore a black hooded sweatshirt with red print on the front.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.