Harlem subway slasher who attacked man during argument still on the run: cops

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the Harlem subway slasher who attacked a 40-year-old man during an argument earlier this week.

Police said the attack occurred at 11:40 p.m. on March 27 on board a northbound 3 train approaching the terminus at the Harlem-148th Street station.

According to law enforcement sources, the slasher and victim got into a dispute at the stop. The verbal argument came to a bloody end, cops said, when the suspect produced a knife and slashed the man across his chest.

After the attack, police reported, the suspect fled out of the station to parts unknown.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 3 responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

On Tuesday night, the NYPD released video footage of the slasher walking through a turnstile at the station.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.