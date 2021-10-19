Here are some things to do in Manhattan from Oct. 21-29

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Thursday, Oct. 21

Manchester Orchestra– Listen to the Manchester Orchestra at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan Center as part of their first North American tour celebrating their acclaimed new album, The Million Masks of God. The group is led by singer/songwrite/guitarist Andy Hull. Tickets are $38.50. The concert begins at 8 p.m. or join the orchestra at Webster Hall on Friday Oct. 22nd.

New York’s Asia Society Museum latest exhibition– This contemporary Iranian art exhibition, Rebel, Jester, Mystic, Poet: Contemporary Persians– The Mohammed Afkhami Collection, displays works by more than twenty artists from Iran and its diaspora. The exhibit introduces North American audiences to the thriving contemporary art scene in Iran, and probes subjects such as gender identity, war and peace, politics and religion, and spirituality. Ticket prices vary. Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 725 Park Avenue New York, NY 10021. The exhibition is open through May 8.

Friday Oct. 22

Dungeons and Dragons at 53rd Street Library– Join the library for some games. This event sends teens on a quest of dice rolling, role playing, storytelling, monster-bashing and exploration. Free. For ages 13-18. 53rd Street Library, Community Room. 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

New York City Jewelry & Watch Show– Distinguished dealers will showcase an array of antique and estate jewelry, vintage pieces, modern and contemporary designer collections and fabulous watches. Tickets: $0-$20. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Metropolitan Pavilion 125 W 18th St, New York, NY

Saturday Oct. 23

Interactive Dinner Experience with Vampire.Pizza– INNSiDE by Meliá New York Nomad with this exclusive Halloween-themed experience hotel guests/ players will decode clues to solve her hidden message as they enjoy their meal. $75. Can play anytime. 132 West 27th Street New York 10001

NYC Comedy Club Show– See top New York comedians from HBO Max, Sirius XM, Comedy Central, MTV, Conan, True TV and more. For ages 17 and up. Free. 7:45 PM – 9:45. Broadway Comedy Club 318 West 53rd Street New York, NY 10019.

Sunday Oct. 24

Feminist artists celebrate women in a multidisciplinary event– Visual artist Samantha Holmes, known for her large-scale metal and stone works and public art projects and dancer-choreographer Colleen Thomas, whose recent work Light and Desire was praised for delivering “an implicit answer for how to get around the forces that silence women” by The New York Times, join forces for an event featuring RESTLESS, a dance performance on and around the newly-relocated sculpture MUNDILLO (LITTLE WORLD) in a celebration of women and their work. Free. 1:00-3:00 p.m. Northeast corner of West 97th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan.

Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats– Join Alton Brown at the Beacon Theatre for the Beyond The Eats tour, a live culinary variety variety show. Ticket prices vary. 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Beacon Theatre 2124 Broadway, New York, NY

Monday, Oct. 25

Murder Mystery Dinner NYC: Death of a Gangster– Enjoy dinner while playing a murder mystery game. The game includes 3 actors and props. $75. 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. 701 9th Ave 701 9th Avenue New York, NY 10019

Book discussion: Matrix by Lauren Groff– The New York Public Library and WNYC are hosting a virtual book club. This month’s book discussion will be about Matrix by Lauren Groff. People can borrow the book for free through the library’s e-reader app SimplyE, available for iOS and Android devices. Free. Online. 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday Oct. 26

Exhibition: Stretching the Canvas: Eight Decades of Native Painting– Visit the National Museum of the American Indian to see this exhibit of nearly 40 paintings that transcend, represent or subvert conventional ideas of American Indian art. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit runs through January 2. One Bowling Green New York, NY 10004.

Food Tour of The Lower East Side– On this private food tour, savor the various flavors of the Lower East Side while learning about the history of the neighborhood. The neighborhood has many historic synagogues and delicacies from the best kosher-style delis and bakeries in the city. $89. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 137 E Houston St 137 East Houston Street New York, NY 10002.

Wednesday Oct. 27

Healthy on the Hudson x lululemon HIIT– During this high intensity interval training attendees will partake in a varied workout meant to work the entire body. Bring your own mat to the event. Registration is required in advance. Free. 6:30 – 7:30 PM Pier 46 at Hudson River Park Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY.

American Ballet Theatre Rhythm and Rapture Pride Night– This event is in honor of choreographer Christopher Rudd’s Touché, an all-male pas de deux included in ABT’s “Rhythm and Rapture” program. The Rhythm and Rapture show includes the work of four choreographers, and, for Pride Night, special programming will accompany the evening’s performances including a Q&A session with special guests. 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary. Lincoln Center: David H Koch Theater New York City, New York, United States.

Thursday Oct. 28

New York, New York Halloween Show and Ball: This year, New York Icons are coming together to celebrate Halloween at a special installment of Susanne Bartch’s show NEW YORK, NEW YORK! This eclectic theatre production features NYC icons such as Joey Arias, Murray Hill, and Amanda Lepore and combines the worlds of cabaret, fashion and vaudeville. The event will be followed by the Halloween Ball after-party at the same location. Tickets: $20-$85. 8:00 p.m. Sony Hall 235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036.

Salsa Dancing as the Sun Sets- Learn to Salsa in this dance class led by a world-renowned performer and instructor. Any experience level is welcome. Free. 6:30 p.m. Location is given upon event RSVP.

In-person Class: Chinese Dumplings– Learn how to create vegetarian Chinese Dumplings from an expert Chef. Refine your knife skills, make two different dumpling fillings, and learn the art of folding wonton wrappers into various traditional shapes.$69 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Chef Raina’s Place 37-33 College Point Boulevard

Friday Oct. 29

Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show– Discover New York City’s greatest collection of vintage clothing, accessories and antique textiles from the last century and more. The showcase brings together over 80 of the country’s top vintage clothing, accessories and antique textile dealers under one roof. 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 online, $20 at the door. Metropolitan Pavilion 125 W 18th St, New York, NY. The event will run through Saturday, Oct. 30.