Police in Kips Bay are searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down a senior on Monday afternoon and left her bleeding in the street, authorities said.

According to police sources, an 87-year-old woman was crossing northeast at the corner of East 24th Street and 2nd Avenue at around 1:39 p.m. on March 10 when she was hit.

Law enforcement sources said a blue Nissan Murano SUV struck the victim before speeding away from the scene.

The octogenarian suffered a head wound and an injury to her right foot. EMS rushed her to the nearby Bellevue Hospital, reportedly in stable condition.

Spots of blood could be observed in the middle of the road as officers from the 13th Precinct cordoned-off the area. Further probing of the disturbing incident will be helmed by the NYPD’s collision Investigation Squad.

Any eyewitnesses to the hit-and-run are asked to come forward to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.