Inwood man shot dead in front of bodega: cops

Police are searching for the suspect who shot a 24-year-old man dead in Inwood on Monday night.

Erni Garcia, 24, of Broadway in Inwood was gunned down in front of a bodega at 187 Sherman Ave., off West 204th Street, at about 8:35 p.m. on July 11.

Officers from the 34th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found Garcia with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, nor a description of a suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

