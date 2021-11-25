Five-alarm inferno at Inwood apartment building leaves 35 homeless on Thanksgiving

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Flames consumed an Inwood apartment building on the eve of Thanksgiving Wednesday night, leaving 35 people displaced for the holiday and beyond.

Adding insult to injury, it was the second time this year that a multiple-alarm inferno struck the residence at 74/78 Post Ave.; the previous one happened back on Jan. 6.

Fire Department sources said the Thanksgiving Eve blaze ignited at about 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 24. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions from a top floor apartment of a six story multiple dwelling just after 8:15 p.m.

The blaze quickly consumed several apartments and getting into the loft area and spreading rapidly throughout the top floor and through the roof.

Fire personnel used seven hose lines to knock down the main body of fire as residents looked on.

No serious injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross arrived on the scene to provide assistance to the 35 displaced residents.

It took suppression units three hours to bring the fire under control, at about 11:54 p.m. The cause is now under investigation.