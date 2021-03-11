Inwood woman cuffed for slaying senior inside apartment they shared | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 27-year-old woman faces murder charges for killing a senior man with whom she lived inside an Inwood apartment early Wednesday morning.

Cassandra Carter was booked on March 10 for the death of Jerry Fox, 71, inside their apartment on Seaman Avenue, across from Inwood Hill Park, at about 2:34 a.m. that day.

Officers from the 34th Precinct, while responding to a 911 call at the location. found Fox unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple lacerations to his body. EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said that Carter lived at the residence with someone related to Fox; that relationship was not specified by law enforcement sources.

The motive for Fox’s murder also remains unknown, authorities said.