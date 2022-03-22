Long Island woman cuffed for pushing woman to her death on Chelsea street

A Long Island woman reportedly turned herself in for allegedly pushing a woman to her death in Chelsea nearly two weeks ago.

26-year-old Laura Pazienza, of Port Jefferson, was arrested for allegedly causing the death of 87-year-old Barbara Gustern.

According to police, at 8:25 p.m. on March 10, Gustern was in the vicinity of West 28th Street and 8th Avenue when she was allegedly approached by Pazienza from behind. Pazienza then allegedly pushed Gustern, causing Gustern to fall and hit her head, before fleeing the scene.

Gustern was rushed to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on March 15. The NYPD announced that Gustern’s death was ruled a homicide on March 21.

A source close to the investigation told amNewYork Metro that Pazienza turned herself in to police custody on March 22. She was charged with one count of manslaughter.