SEE IT: Lower East Side stabber sought for attacking man near store

Cops need the public’s help in finding the suspect who brutally stabbed a 46-year-old man walking through the Lower East Side early on Tuesday morning.

Police released on Tuesday night video footage of the assault that occurred at 4:27 a.m. on Dec. 28 in front of a store at 85 Pitt St.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the victim, then displayed a knife and went on the attack, plunging the weapon four times into the man’s left arm.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the motive for the assault remains unknown, and it’s not clear if the victim knew the suspect.

After the attack, cops said, the brute fled the scene on foot, heading southbound on Pitt Street before turning westbound onto Rivington Street.

The incident was reported to the 7th Precinct. EMS rushed the injured victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man who wore a black-hooded Off White-brand jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

