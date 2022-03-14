Man cuffed for role in deadly drive-by shooting in Harlem last summer

A man is in custody for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting that left a man dead last summer in Harlem.

According to police, at 9:47 p.m. on July 26, 2021, officers responded to a shooting near the corner of West 141 Street and 8 Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 19-year-old Matthew Sumpter with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Sumpter was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he later died of his injuries. An investigation found that Sumpter’s death was a result of a drive-by shooting.

On March 14, the NYPD announced that 20-year-old Paul Johnson had been arrested in connection to the shooting. He was charged with murder and reckless endangerment.

At this time, it is not clear what the motive behind the shooting was, however, a spokesperson for the NYPD stated that both Sumpter and Johnson had gang affiliations.