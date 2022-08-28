Man found dead in East Village’s Tompkins Square Park

Police are investigating the death of a thirty-something man found inside Tompkins Square Park in the East Village on Sunday morning.

Officers from the 9th Precinct located the man inside the park at about 8:17 a.m. on Aug. 28, authorities said.

Law enforcement sources said a passerby inside the park spotted the man unconscious on the ground and called 911 for assistance.

Responding EMS units pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene. There were no apparent signs of foul play, and police sources indicated it’s believed the individual may have suffered from a drug overdose.

His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.