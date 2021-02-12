Brute sought for throwing punch in East Village that left man with brain injury | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are on the hunt for a tough guy who punched out a 59-year-old man in the East Village and left the victim with a brain injury.

Police released video on Feb. 11 of the attack which occurred at about 2:51 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the corner of 1st Avenue and East 12th Street.

Law enforcement sources said the assailant got into an argument with the 59-year-old victim. Police did not provide details as to the reason for the dispute.

The confrontation turned violent, cops said, when the suspect threw a punch at the victim, striking him in the right eye and causing him to fall to the sidewalk. Authorities said the victim struck his head on the concrete and became semi-conscious.

Following the assault, the perpetrator fled on foot northbound on 1st Avenue; he was last seen turning westbound along East 14th Street.

The incident was reported to the 9th Precinct. EMS units brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he’s being treated for swelling of the brain as well as a fractured skull and a fractured orbital bone.

The video shows the suspect walking along 1st Avenue moments after the assault.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.