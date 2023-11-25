Man in Harlem shot in the neck in early-morning incident: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police in Harlem are looking for the suspect who shot and seriously wounded a man early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at about 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 25 in front of 2261 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Sources familiar with the case said the victim has, thus far, been uncooperative with investigators.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police have yet to identify a potential suspect.

The shooting occurs less than 36 hours after a man was shot dead in Harlem on Thanksgiving night.

Bronx resident Daniel Straker, 48, was gunned down in front of 667 Macombs Place at about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 23. He took a bullet to his back, and was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he died. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation into the homicide.

The 32nd Precinct, through Nov. 19, had reported 24 shootings year-to-date, a 14.3% decrease from 2022, according to the most recent CompStat report. Murders, however, increased from 7 last year to 9 in 2023.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.