Man on scooter runs down toddler at Lower East Side intersection: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who hit a toddler with his scooter in the Lower East Side.

According to police, at 7:40 p.m. on June 2 a two-year-old boy was crossing the street with his father at the intersection of Suffolk Street and East Houston Street. As they were crossing, an unknown man on a scooter hit the toddler and fled the scene.

The young victim suffered abrasions throughout his body and was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect taken at the scene:

