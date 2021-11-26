Man shot to death in Washington Heights

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 25-year-old man man at a Washington Heights intersection early Friday morning.

Police said the deadly shooting happened at about 1:41 a.m. on Nov. 26 at the corner of West 177th Street and Wadsworth Avenue.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct found the wounded victim, who suffered a bullet wound to his chest, while responding to a 911 call about the incident.

EMS rushed the man to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Crime scene investigators recovered a firearm at the location, law enforcement sources noted.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

